Two men have been winched to safety by rescue helicopter after their boat capsized in Auckland this evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, the crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to a search and rescue east of Kawakawa Bay around 5:30pm.

Once there, two men were found clinging to their upturned motor boat.

The men were winched to safety and treated by paramedics shortly after the ordeal.