Two men wanted after staff, patrons threatened with guns during robbery of Upper Hutt tavern

Two men are wanted by police after staff were threatened with firearms during the robbery of a tavern in Upper Hutt.

Police say two men robbed the Rimutaka Tavern in Upper Hutt at around 10.45am on Tuesday May 21.

The men allegedly threatened staff and patrons with guns before leaving the tavern with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are interested in sightings of a silver Nissan Primera four-door saloon driven by the men.

The vehicle was believed to be in the Brown Owl/Maoribank area between 10.30am and 12pm on May 21.

This car was later dumped by the alleged offenders who ran into the Totara Park area.

Police also want to speak to a man driving a silver ute who witnessed the offenders leaving the area.