Two men wanted after allegedly following couple out of Dunedin fast-food restaurant before knocking man unconscious

Two men are wanted by police after allegedly following a couple out of a Dunedin fast-food restaurant and then knocking a man unconscious.

Two men wanted over Dunedin assault. Source: Supplied

Police say the assault occurred following an altercation at a fast-food restaurant on George Street on Saturday December 14.

After leaving the restaurant a man and woman in their 20s say they were followed north on George Street by two men.

The male victim was then approached and knocked unconscious, according to police.

“The is type of behaviour is unacceptable and Police take incidents of this nature extremely seriously,” says Detective Mark Durant.

“The victim continues to suffer headaches following this assault and is receiving support from police.”

Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to call 105 quoting file number 191214/2693.