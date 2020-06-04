TODAY |

Two men taken to hospital after being shot in Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men, believed to be known to each other, are in hospital after both were shot in the arm overnight in Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS officers were called about a man that had arrived at a house in Kaiapoi at 3.30am today seeking help after being shot in the arm.

The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.

A short time later, another man was dropped off at the hospital.

The spokesperson said he had also been shot in the arm but wasn’t seriously injured.

Two people who were with the second man were taken into custody and are helping police with their inquiries.

“Those involved in this incident are believed to be known to each other and there is no risk to the wider community,” the spokesperson said.

