Two men sentenced for 'brutal' murder of Christchurch man shot in the face

By Katie Todd of rnz.co.nz

Two men convicted of the murder of Christchurch man Bradley Lomax in September 2017 will be in prison until at least late 2035.

Cody Martin, 32, and Kasha Gosset, 37, have been sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch for the murder of Mr Lomax, who was 24 and whose body was found by Eyre Stream near Kaiapoi.

Both Martin, a drainlayer from Mairehau, and Gosset, a gardener from Oxford, were found guilty by a jury in March after accusing one another, and have today been jailed for life.

Justice Cameron Mander issued a minimum non-parole period of 16 years six months for Martin and 17 years six months for Gosset, including extra time for previous offending.

On the night of the murder, Mr Lomax was shot in the leg, arm, chest and head. Crown prosecutors argued that showed a high level of brutality, which merited a non-parole period of 17 years or more.

But Gosset's lawyer, James Rapley QC, opposed that and said 15 and a half years would be appropriate.

"All murders are brutal because they involve an intent to kill or an awareness that you're going to injure someone," he said.