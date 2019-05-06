TODAY |

Two men sentenced for 'brutal' murder of Christchurch man shot in the face

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

By Katie Todd of rnz.co.nz

Two men convicted of the murder of Christchurch man Bradley Lomax in September 2017 will be in prison until at least late 2035.

Cody Martin, 32, and Kasha Gosset, 37, have been sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch for the murder of Mr Lomax, who was 24 and whose body was found by Eyre Stream near Kaiapoi.

Both Martin, a drainlayer from Mairehau, and Gosset, a gardener from Oxford, were found guilty by a jury in March after accusing one another, and have today been jailed for life.

Justice Cameron Mander issued a minimum non-parole period of 16 years six months for Martin and 17 years six months for Gosset, including extra time for previous offending.

On the night of the murder, Mr Lomax was shot in the leg, arm, chest and head. Crown prosecutors argued that showed a high level of brutality, which merited a non-parole period of 17 years or more.

But Gosset's lawyer, James Rapley QC, opposed that and said 15 and a half years would be appropriate.

"All murders are brutal because they involve an intent to kill or an awareness that you're going to injure someone," he said.

"This was brutal - the deceased was shot in the face and that was nasty, brutal and callous for sure. But comparing it to other cases I suggested it wasn't at a high level of brutality and the judge agreed."

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:55
The NRL star admitted he had to go into the bathroom to compose himself during a team photoshoot.
Benji Marshall 'got teary' putting Kiwis jersey back on after seven long years
2
The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
3
Some of New Zealand’s most popular imports could be on the list.
Could you be affected? Import ban and removal of unsafe cars from NZ roads being considered
4
Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says an increase in gang violence is partly due to the changing landscape of the illegal methamphetamine trade.
Gangsters arriving from Australia adding to escalating violence linked with meth dealing, top cop says
5
The Bulgarian fighter is ranked number one in the IBF heavyweight division.
IBF contender Kubrat Pulev crosses paths with Joseph Parker, talks up his skills
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The bodies of both pilots have been removed from the scene of the crash site near Masterton.

Bodies of both pilots who died in mid-air crash removed from mangled wreckage near Masterton
00:11
The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause

One person dead, State Highway 29 closed after Bay of Plenty crash
nurse rest home car elderly hospital

Auckland retirement village failed resident who died after fall - report