'We just saw two guys running' - Neighbour describes early morning blast at Hamilton mall

Pipe bombs were found near the exterior wall of a Hamilton mall this morning after a suspected attack on an ANZ ATM, police say.

Meanwhile, a witness says she saw two men running from the scene wearing dark hoodies after a loud explosion around 2.45am.

Chartwell Shopping Centre was evacuated and cordoned off this morning after police were called to the scene about 6.30am - the mall has since re-opened, but a barrier remains in place around the ATM.

"A number of what look to be homemade explosive devices have been located," police said in a statement.

One bomb had clearly exploded, another had partially exploded, and a third had failed to detonate.

The New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team was brought to the scene and a robot was used by police to dispose of the devices.

"Initial indications suggest two devices had already detonated before police were notified, with damage contained to the ATM and immediate surrounds," police said.

A thorough search of the mall was carried out and no other devices were found.

Police said they had looked over CCTV footage, and seen that two people were involved.

Police also confirmed that the pair did not manage to get any cash out of the ATM.

Damage to an ATM at Chartwell Shopping Centre after an apparent explosive attack. Source: 1 NEWS

Nearby resident Yolanda Julius said she and her husband were in bed when they woke to a loud explosion.

"It sounded like an explosion at 2.45 this morning," she said.

'We ran to the window, looked out and we just saw two guys running through the car park."

Ms Julius said the men appeared to be wearing dark-coloured hoodies.

"We thought it was an accident - but it sounded more like a loud explosion.

"No alarm - nothing went off. It just went all quiet."

Police said a specialist search group had searched the shopping centre and its surroundings "to ensure nothing of concern is left unnoticed".

In a statement, Chartwell Shopping Centre said it was "cooperating with New Zealand Police on the matter".