Two men on the run after aggravated robbery at Mount Maunganui dairy

Two men are on the loose after assaulting a staff member and getting away with stolen cigarettes in a Mount Maunganui aggravated robbery this morning.

Police received a report about 7.15am that the two men entered a dairy on Oceanbeach Road, assaulting a staff member and stealing cigarettes. The staff member sustained minor injuries.

Police are appealing for any sightings of the men.

"The first male was described as wearing a red and black Swanndri-style hooded jacket, black pants and a face mask," police said in a statement.

"The second man was described as wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants."

Police are also responding to a report of a vehicle found on fire at Harrisons Cut in Papamoa, which is believed to be connected to the robbery. No one has been found with the vehicle.

Anyone with information or has seen anything suspicious in the area is urged to call police on 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

