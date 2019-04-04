Two men on the run after aggravated robbery at Mount Maunganui dairy

Two men are on the loose after assaulting a staff member and getting away with stolen cigarettes in a Mount Maunganui aggravated robbery this morning.

Police received a report about 7.15am that the two men entered a dairy on Oceanbeach Road, assaulting a staff member and stealing cigarettes. The staff member sustained minor injuries.

Police are appealing for any sightings of the men.

"The first male was described as wearing a red and black Swanndri-style hooded jacket, black pants and a face mask," police said in a statement.

"The second man was described as wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants."

Police are also responding to a report of a vehicle found on fire at Harrisons Cut in Papamoa, which is believed to be connected to the robbery. No one has been found with the vehicle.