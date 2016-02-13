Two men rescued from 'submerged' vehicle in Tasman river

Two men have been rescued from the Waimea River, in the Tasman, after their vehicle became submerged shortly before midnight yesterday.

Emergency Services were notified of the incident between O'Connor Road and Appleby Highway, just south of Nelson, at 11:40pm last night.

There had been heavy rain in the area earlier in the day and the pair, aged 27 and 29, were stranded on the roof of their vehicle.

They were rescued from the vehicle around 12:40am by firefighters working with the Swift Water Rescue Team, and declared safe at 12:45am.

The two were transported to Nelson Hospital with early effects of hypothermia.

The vehicle sank and has been reported to the Tasman District Council.