Two men posing as rugby club members and asking for donations arrested in Tauranga

A Russell man who has just become the first openly gay Anglican to become a priest says others can take heart from his ordination.
Reverend Chris Swannell presided over his first communion service yesterday, at Christ Church in Russell.
He said it felt wonderful to be accepted as a priest, and he and his partner of more than 25 years were overjoyed.
Rev Swannell said he expressed no bitterness over the long wait towards his vocation and that this was a time of hope for the community.
"We have probably felt a little bit excluded and not fully inclusive within the church. So I think for the LGBT Christian community, and for those who have a spritiual faith, hopefully this will give them a little bit of hope for the future."
It has been 13 years since he was ordained as deacon and 11 years since members of Christ Church called for him to become their priest.
He said he did not set out to become a priest but responded gladly to the call of the Russell congregation who wanted him ordained.
Church admin officer Roger Wyatt said the ordination was all set to go in 2007 but the church hierarchy said no at the last minute, leaving parishoners upset.
"I always say if there is one person who was born to be a priest, it was Chris. It was just his spritiuality and willingness to serve has always been there."
Rev Swannell's sister said it was a blow when her brother's first planned ordination fell through.
"My mum, I think she felt a bit sorry about that. We just said 'oh you know, it'll happen, it'll happen, one day it'll happen'. And it's finally happened, [the ordination] was so good."
Ever since Rev Swannell was excluded from priesthood, people like Heather Lindauer, who were themselves ordained as priests without any issues, have protested repeatedly at church gatherings.
"It went on and on ... I remember speaking three times and saying how we felt wounded that our choice was not being honoured."
Kim Benton from the Anglican Diocese of Auckland said the breakthrough was also the reason for vote by the synod for which priests were allowed to bless legal marriages between same-sex couples.
A community Christ Church member said the day was welcomed and had been anticipated for a long time.
"Today's a dream come true for all of us and prayer's [have been] answered. For 13 years I certainly had been praying that Chris would allowed to be ordained and here we are."
Reverend Chris Swannell and his partner Michael Hooper. Photo: RNZ / Lois Williams
The smaller of the two humpback whales stranded on a Northland beach has "quietly" died this morning, as efforts continue to save the other.
The humpbacks, believed to be a mother and calf, were first seen about 100m offshore from Ripiro Beach about 7am yesterday, and then found stranded about 8.30am, near Baylys Beach.
Orca Research Trust's Dr Ingrid Visser said the smaller wale died at about 7.15am today.
"It died very quietly, and if there is such a thing as a peaceful death, it had it. It's very very sad obviously," Dr Visser said.
"Despite a HUGE effort this afternoon we were unable to refloat the two stranded humpback whales on the high tide," Project Jonah wrote on their Twitter after a failed rescue effort yesterday on Ripiro Beach, Northland.
More than 100 volunteers joined Department of Conservation (DOC) and Project Jonah staff to try and help the whales yesterday, but when the high tide came they could not be floated to deeper water.
Today, the rescuers are attempting to dig a trench system for the still living whale to escape at high-tide.
A dead humpback whale lies on Northland's Ripiro Beach after two became stranded.
By the whale's size, it is estimated to be an adult female.
"We're keeping it cool to the best of our ability. We've got a bucket brigade going, they're bringing in some nap-sack sprayers, because of course safety is important, we can't get too close to the whale," Ms Visser said.
"If it moves its tail it could easily hurt somebody."
The living whale has already missed two high tides, and Ms Visser said each time it's missed, the chances of survival diminishes.
"The amount of time a whale can survive on a beach depends on a number of factors," she said.
"It depends on the condition of the whale when it first strands and these whales were in very good condition.
"But it also depends on the air temperature and the wave conditions. So you can't predict with any certainty how any individual whale will last."
Ms Visser said the rescuers didn't know why the smaller whale died, but that it wasn't dehydrated.
DOC Kauri Coast operations manager Stephen Soole said it was an emotional situation for many.
"There is a lot of emotion at the moment because we don't like to see these animals in distress and we've got that at the forefront of our mind," Mr Soole said.
"That's why there's so much interest to re-float them and get them back out to sea."
Kaipara Mayor Jason Smith said it was heartbreaking to hear the mother calling to the calf.
Rescuers have a bulldozer at their disposal, as well as floating pontoons that can be used to add buoyancy to the whale should conditions allow.
Ripiro Beach, Northland.
Dr Ingrid Visser of the Orca Research Trust spoke with 1 NEWS from Ripiro Beach.
