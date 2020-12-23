TODAY |

Two men linked by police to Roast Busters sex ring in court on underage sex charges

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men alleged to be involved in the Roast Busters sex ring have appeared in the Waitākere District Court on sex charges.

A man, 24, leaves after appearing in the Waitākere District Court on sex charges. Source: 1 NEWS

By Logan Church

The group became known in 2013 after boasting online about having sex with underage, drunk girls.

The pair — jointly charged with a third man who police said lives overseas and has not been arrested — are accused of unlawful sexual connection with a young person in late 2012 and early 2013.

The charges came after a fresh complaint was made this year, and the two men were arrested last Wednesday.

The men, who have not entered a plea and were granted interim name suppression, were remanded on bail until January 15.

