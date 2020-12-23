Two men linked by police to Roast Busters sex ring in court on underage sex charges

Two men alleged to be involved in the Roast Busters sex ring have appeared in the Waitākere District Court on sex charges.

A man, 24, leaves after appearing in the Waitākere District Court on sex charges. Source: 1 NEWS

By Logan Church



The group became known in 2013 after boasting online about having sex with underage, drunk girls.

The pair — jointly charged with a third man who police said lives overseas and has not been arrested — are accused of unlawful sexual connection with a young person in late 2012 and early 2013.

The charges came after a fresh complaint was made this year, and the two men were arrested last Wednesday.