Two men jailed for five years over $1 million council bribery case

A former senior Auckland Transport manager who took more than $1 million in payments from a contractor has been jailed.
Murray Noone, 53, was last year found guilty of taking what prosecutors say was about $1.1m in bribes between 2006 and 2013 and today was handed a sentence of five years' prison.
His co-accused, 52-year-old Stephen Borlase, who owned and ran engineering consultancy company Projenz, was sentenced to fives years and six months' jail for bribing Noone another council staffer.
Sentencing the pair in the High Court at Auckland, Justice Sally Fitzgerald said such offending seriously undermined confidence in the public service and risked damaging the international reputation of New Zealand, where public corruption was "virtually non-existent".
