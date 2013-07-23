Two men jailed for five years over $1 million council bribery case

A former senior Auckland Transport manager who took more than $1 million in payments from a contractor has been jailed.

Gavel Source: 1 NEWS

Murray Noone, 53, was last year found guilty of taking what prosecutors say was about $1.1m in bribes between 2006 and 2013 and today was handed a sentence of five years' prison.

His co-accused, 52-year-old Stephen Borlase, who owned and ran engineering consultancy company Projenz, was sentenced to fives years and six months' jail for bribing Noone another council staffer.