Two men injured in Northland drive-by shooting

Police are appealing for information after two men were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Northland early today.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting on Inland Road, in Lake Ohia, at 1.30am.

Two men were parked on the side of the road at the intersection of Inland Road and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Road when the occupants of a passing dark-coloured, possibly four-door vehicle pulled out guns and fired several shots at the pair.

One man was struck in the left leg, while the other was struck in his right foot. The pair's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Two other shots were fired at the victims' vehicle, damaging the driver's door and rear passenger area.

Police are following lines of inquiry to establish the circumstances around the incident.