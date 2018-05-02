Two men in critical condition after vehicle collides with tree

Two men are in a critical condition after the vehicle they were in collided with a tree in Hastings this morning.

St John ambulance. Source: Supplied

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 7.30am on Ormond Road four hours after police say they believe the crash occurred at around 3.40am.

The car appears to have failed to take a bend and collided with a tree.

One man has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital while ambulance staff are currently still on scene working to stablise the second man.