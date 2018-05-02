 

Two men in critical condition after vehicle collides with tree

Two men are in a critical condition after the vehicle they were in collided with a tree in Hastings this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 7.30am on Ormond Road four hours after police say they believe the crash occurred at around 3.40am.

The car appears to have failed to take a bend and collided with a tree.

One man has been taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital while ambulance staff are currently still on scene working to stablise the second man.

Ormond Road is closed near the intersection of Evenden Road. 

