Two men face court after man stabbed to death in Christchurch

Two men have appeared via video-link in the Christchurch District Court this morning following the death of a man in Riccarton on Saturday night.

The main courtroom was closed to the public for the pair’s first appearance, with police officers stationed outside.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and remanded in custody for his High Court appearance in October.

A 38-year-old man has been charged and also remains in custody.

Both have interim name suppression.