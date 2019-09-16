TODAY |

Two men face court after man stabbed to death in Christchurch

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Jordan Oppert

Two men have appeared via video-link in the Christchurch District Court this morning following the death of a man in Riccarton on Saturday night.

The main courtroom was closed to the public for the pair’s first appearance, with police officers stationed outside.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and remanded in custody for his High Court appearance in October.

A 38-year-old man has been charged and also remains in custody.

Both have interim name suppression.

Investigators remain near the scene today conducting scene examinations on Wainui Street, Holland Street and Clarence Street.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man, 31, is due in court today charged with his murder. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Jordan Oppert
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:31

Good Sorts: Pet store worker embraces animal lover's excitement instead of shying away
01:22

UK's Trade Minister visits New Zealand to talk trade after Brexit

Calls for change to 'racist' refugee policy
07:04

Petrol, grocery, airline prices in NZ could all spike in wake of Saudi oil field attack - economist