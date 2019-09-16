Two men face court after man stabbed to death in Christchurch

Two men have appeared via video-link in the Christchurch District Court this morning following the death of a man in Riccarton on Saturday night.
The main courtroom was closed to the public for the pair’s first appearance, with police officers stationed outside.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and remanded in custody for his High Court appearance in October.
A 38-year-old man has been charged and also remains in custody.
Both have interim name suppression.
Investigators remain near the scene today conducting scene examinations on Wainui Street, Holland Street and Clarence Street.