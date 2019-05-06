Two men enter guilty pleas following the biggest cocaine bust in New Zeland history

Two of the four men arrested after the biggest cocaine bust in New Zealand history have entered guilty pleas today on what was supposed to be the first day of a six-week trial.
Matthew Scott and Benjamin Northway were arrested when customs and police swooped during a joint covert operation in October 2017.
The duo pleaded guilty today to nine charges between them.
They include importation, money laundering, supply of a class A drug, possession and being part of an organised criminal group.
Police say a syndicate approached the vessel under the cover of darkness, retrieving the cocaine from a hidden compartment on the exterior of the hull.
Police later seized 46 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of around $20 million, from an address in Tauranga.
It followed a five-month customs and police investigation and led to the arrests.
Both men will reappear for sentencing in August.
Two other men were also charged. Their trial is set to start on Wednesday.