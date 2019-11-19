TODAY |

Two men charged, third man at large following aggravated robbery of Auckland store

Two men have been arrested and charged and one man is still at large following the aggravated robbery of a store in the Auckland suburb of St Heliers last night.

Three men entered a store on St Heliers Bay Road, near the intersection with Grampian Road, and demanded cash from the till at around 6.55pm on Monday, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, said in a statement.

One of the men was allegedly armed with a gun.

Police say the men then fled the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes, before driving off in a vehicle, described as a red 2000 Nissan Pulsar hatchback, along Grampian Road towards Hampton Drive.

A vehicle matching the car's description was spotted just over 10 minutes later by police on Eastview Road, in Glen Innes. The vehicle was monitored by police before it was stopped in Ōtāhuhu.

Two men found inside the vehicle were arrested with the assistance of the armed response team and they were charged with aggravated robbery.

They will be appearing in the Auckland District Court.

Police are still making inquiries to locate the third man and the firearm involved in the incident. The stolen cash and cigarettes are also being sought.

Police are particularly interested in establishing the movements of the vehicle around St Heliers and Glen Innes yesterday evening, Mr Armstrong said.

"We want to hear from any members of the public who saw a red Nissan Pulsar hatchback between it arriving at the scene on St Heliers Bay Road near the intersection of Grampian Road until it was seen by Police in Eastview Road in Glen Innes between 6.55pm and 7.07pm yesterday evening," he said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Auckland City police on (09) 302 6557, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The men were described as having fled the scene in a red 2000 Nissan Pulsar hatchback. Source: New Zealand Police
