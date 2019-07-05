TODAY |

Two men charged over Wellington 'cannabis club'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington

Two men involved in running a cannabis club in Wellington have been arrested.

The pair, both in their 60s, face 21 charges for possessing and supplying the drug.

Police raided 'The Daktory' in Te Aro last night, seizing all of the cannabis and related paraphernalia on site.

The club looked much like your local sports or recreation club, known locally as a safe space for people over the age of 18 to hang out and get high.

They charge club fees of $20 a month or $5 a visit and say there's never any trouble despite hundreds of patrons coming by each day.

Some are planning to protest the arrest of their club president and another man when they appear in court on Monday.

Smoking cannabis cigarette.
File picture. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
2
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
3
A sit-down interview with the couple came out on the eve of Johnson’s Cronulla Sharks facing the Warriors.
Shaun Johnson, Kayla Cullen tease each other about how they met
4
FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. China has announced it will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned Sept. 1 duty increase in a war over trade and technology policy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Economists fear global recession as Trump raises tariffs on Chinese goods
5
Amazon fires fan political flames with France, while under-pressure Brazilian president sends in army to battle blazes
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Train generic

Train service campaigner calls for Waikato-wide network after Hamilton-Auckland rail link gets go-ahead
Yoogo started with 100 electric cars in Christchurch.

Electric car sharing scheme Yoogo eyes Auckland after slow Christchurch growth
04:19
John Cockburn wants Kiwis to consider eating a different form of protein.

'People are loving them' says man behind Wairarapa company's cricket wraps
00:33
Police could be seen making inquiries following the incident at Republic Bar, in Manukau, early this morning.

Man seriously injured following shooting at South Auckland bar