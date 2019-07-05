Two men charged over Wellington 'cannabis club'

Two men involved in running a cannabis club in Wellington have been arrested.

The pair, both in their 60s, face 21 charges for possessing and supplying the drug.

Police raided 'The Daktory' in Te Aro last night, seizing all of the cannabis and related paraphernalia on site.

The club looked much like your local sports or recreation club, known locally as a safe space for people over the age of 18 to hang out and get high.

They charge club fees of $20 a month or $5 a visit and say there's never any trouble despite hundreds of patrons coming by each day.