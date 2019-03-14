TODAY |

Two men charged over thefts of around 40 trailers across Auckland

Two men have been arrested and charged after around 40 trailers were stolen in Waitemata East, Auckland this year.

The trailers were stolen from residential driveways, as well as petrol stations and trailer hire outlets, police said.

It comes after police carried out four search warrants across Auckland with the assistance of Waitemata East and West's Tactical Crime Units.

The men are believed to have used a registration loophole, with an extensive number of trailers registered as 'homebuilt", allowing them to be "re-birthed" as seemingly new vehicles. Some of the stolen trailers were later sold online.

Trailer signage, VIN plates, and documentation were recovered at one of the search warrants, police said.

A 42-year-old North Shore man has been charged with methamphetamine for supply, possession of utensils, receiving, and theft.

A 39-year-old Auckland man has been charged with theft, burglary, and drugs charges.

Further charges may follow while police continue their enquiries into the stolen vehicles.

Anyone across the Auckland region who has recently purchased a trailer may be contacted by police as part of their investigation.


Police generic.
Police car (file picture). Source: istock.com
