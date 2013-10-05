 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Two men charged over spate of over 100 attacks on vehicles in Whangārei

Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice

Police dealing with over 100 complaints of damage to vehicles and tyres in the Whangārei area have arrested and charged two men.

In June Whangārei Police received over 84 reports from members of the public of significant damage to their vehicles. 

Police are still dealing with over 100 complaints of vehicles that had numerous tyres slashed or were set alight, leaving the owners stranded and highly inconvenienced, Acting District Commander Inspector Justin Rogers said today.

Two men aged 26 and 28 have been arrested and charged with offences relating to the attacks on vehicles and further charges are imminent, Mr Rogers said. 

They have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on August 20.

Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
From left, Sophie, Abby, Richard and Toby Hartley in the intensive care unit in Bali.

Kiwi mum fighting for life in Bali intensive care unit faces $75,000 medical bill after insurer says no
2

'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
3

Dad refused entry to change daughter's diaper in parents' room at Wellington mall - 'I am outraged!'
4

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces
5

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Serial rapist who threatened to chop victim with a meat cleaver sentenced to preventive detention
06:01
Armed with nothing but a camera Mike Muller has nerves of steel.

Watch: Meet the underwater photographer who dives with sharks – cage free
00:13
The Prime Minister had her new born daughter along for the policy announcement in Auckland.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern nurses baby Neve after making speech on single-use plastic bag phase out
00:27
The container terminal has been shut down due to the fire as crews battle to get it under control.

Large fire breaks out at Port of Tauranga

Elderly woman assaulted and robbed by man at her Havelock North home

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

An older woman is recovering with minor injuries after being attacked and robbed at her Havelock North home yesterday.

Police say the elderly woman, whose age or name have not been released, was grabbed from behind at her front door by a male around 4pm yesterday.

She was pushed over and had an item of personal property taken from her. 

"The offender has specifically targeted this victim and yet again we see the brazen actions of criminals targeting a senior member of our community," says Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard of Hawke’s Bay police.

Police say this robbery is not believed to be related to the kidnapping and robbery of the elderly man at the Hastings Countdown supermarket last month.

Although one arrest has been made in connection to that attack, police are still actively seeking others believed to be have been involved

Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Day 1 of the FISA Rowing World Cup on Lake Malta

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid bullying claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces

Queenstown Airport may double number of flights

Police body cam footage shows the moment Kiwi-born English cricketer Ben Stokes is arrested

Person treated for smoke inhalation after lift fire at Auckland primary school

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

A person has been treated for smoke inhalation after being caught in a lift fire at an Auckland primary school today.

The person was inside a lift at Glendowie Primary School when the incident happened.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson has told 1 NEWS that the fire in the lift was out upon arrival and one person has been treated by St John for smoke inhalation.

It is unclear if the person was a student or an adult at this stage.

lift shaft file generic
Lift shaft (File picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand