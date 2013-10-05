Two men charged over spate of over 100 attacks on vehicles in Whangārei

An older woman is recovering with minor injuries after being attacked and robbed at her Havelock North home yesterday.



Police say the elderly woman, whose age or name have not been released, was grabbed from behind at her front door by a male around 4pm yesterday.

She was pushed over and had an item of personal property taken from her.

"The offender has specifically targeted this victim and yet again we see the brazen actions of criminals targeting a senior member of our community," says Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard of Hawke’s Bay police.

Police say this robbery is not believed to be related to the kidnapping and robbery of the elderly man at the Hastings Countdown supermarket last month.

