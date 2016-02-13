Two men charged over serious assault in Wellington

Two people have been charged over a serious assault in Wellington earlier this month.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

The pair are both 21-year-old males who have both been charged for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

One of the pair has also been charged with robbery.

Both men were expected to appear in the Wellington District Court this afternoon over the November 2 incident.

Police say the victim has had to endure multiple surgeries to fix a broken jaw from the attack.