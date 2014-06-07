Two men charged over Lower Hutt aggravated robbery in which fake gun was brandished

A pair of men have been arrested over an aggravated robbery at a home in Lower Hutt in which a replica pistol was brandished overnight.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Police say two men, aged 32 and 31, approached a Lower Hutt address around midnight and threatened the occupant, who they knew, with a firearm.

The pair were apprehended by police close-by to the address, and a replica pistol was recovered.

The 31-year-old man was also charged with possession of a meth pipe and an offensive weapon.