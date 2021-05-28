Two men charged with murder of man in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu on Sunday

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu on Sunday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested and jointly charged with murdering of Alec Moala, acting detective inspector Warrick Adkin of the Counties Manukau CIB said.

Moala was found with critical injuries after police were called to the scene on Beatty Street at about 2.15am on Sunday morning.

He died at the scene.

“We hope the arrests provide some form of comfort to Mr Moala’s family,” Adkin said.

The acting detective inspector also thanked members of the public who provided valuable information to detectives after police appealed to the public for assistance on Tuesday.