Two men charged with murder of man found in shallow grave in central North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men have been charged with the murder of Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang.

Bao Chang Wang Source: Supplied

A body, believed to be his, was found in a shallow grave in Tongargiro in March.

He went missing in 2017. 

The men, aged 28 and 33, will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

It follows the arrest of a 29-year-old man earlier this month who was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Man, 29, charged after body found in shallow grave in Tongariro

Detective Inspector John Sutton said the latest arrests wee the result of a concerted effort by a dedicated team of detectives working on Operation Quattro.

"Our inquiries into Ricky Wang’s murder are ongoing and we expect that further arrests will be made over the course of the investigation," he said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447). Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing ‘Ricky Wang’.

Mandarin-speaking police officers are available.

