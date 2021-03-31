TODAY |

Two men charged with murder of bikie gang member Peter Lui

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men previously charged over the death of bikie gang member Peter Lui have now also been charged with his murder.

Peter Lui Source: Supplied

The 22-year-old and 29-year-old men were previously facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grevious bodily harm over the 63-year-old's death on March 29.

In a statement today, police said both men would appear via video link in Napier District Court today. 

On May 10, the 29-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He appeared in Hastings District Court the same day.

On June 16, police charged the 22-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.

