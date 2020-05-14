Two men charged with murder after death of woman in West Auckland

Two people have been charged with murder over the death of a woman in West Auckland earlier this month.

Angela Joy Smith was found dead at a Great North Road address in Henderson on May 14.

Two men, aged 51 and 58, have been jointly charged with murder, Waitemata Police Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement today.

“We hope today’s arrest offer the victim’s family some degree of reassurance during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them, “ Mr Proctor said.