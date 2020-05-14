TODAY |

Two men charged with murder after death of woman in West Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have been charged with murder over the death of a woman in West Auckland earlier this month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A homicide investigation has been launched after the body was found this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Angela Joy Smith was found dead at a Great North Road address in Henderson on May 14.

Two men, aged 51 and 58, have been jointly charged with murder, Waitemata Police Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement today.

“We hope today’s arrest offer the victim’s family some degree of reassurance during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them, “ Mr Proctor said.

Both men are expected to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland high school investigating online image of student wearing blackface and using racist slur
2
NZ man selling Covid-19 bleach 'cure' slammed by scientists
3
New Zealand sits on the 'largest volcanic outpouring' on Earth, researchers discover
4
Kiwi fishermen stumped by 'taniwha egg' that washed up on Mangawhai beach
5
Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ man selling Covid-19 bleach 'cure' slammed by scientists
02:09

Housing Minister passes responsibility for long delayed Wellington Kiwibuild development onto developer

Auckland high school investigating online image of student wearing blackface and using racist slur

Cannabis leaves inside donated gardening book proves 'hilarious' find at op shop