Two men charged with murder of 21-year-old in South Auckland

Two people have been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Samiuela Anania Tupou in Ōtāhuhu in May.

A 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Hassall said a team of investigators have been working tirelessly to investigate the circumstances around the death at Seaside Park in the early hours of May 25.

"We feel for his family who have been going through an extremely difficult time since his passing," he said.

"While we acknowledge this result will not bring him back, we hope it may be able to bring some form of comfort to his family and friends."

