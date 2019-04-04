Two men charged with kidnapping in Nelson, accused of forcing ATM withdrawal

Police in Nelson have arrested two men after they allegedly forced another man to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said a 21-year-old man was taken from his home to a local ATM yesterday at about 2pm.

The same man had also complained to police that the two other men had stolen his mobile phone the previous weekend.

Police carried out a search warrant today and an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were taken into custody.