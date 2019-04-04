TODAY |

Two men charged with kidnapping in Nelson, accused of forcing ATM withdrawal

Source:  1 NEWS

Police in Nelson have arrested two men after they allegedly forced another man to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.

Police said a 21-year-old man was taken from his home to a local ATM yesterday at about 2pm.

The same man had also complained to police that the two other men had stolen his mobile phone the previous weekend.

Police carried out a search warrant today and an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were taken into custody.

The two men have been charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping, and will appear at Nelson District Court today.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Nelson
