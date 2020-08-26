TODAY |

Two men charged with drug offences, dishonesty after police searches in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men have been arrested and charged after police executed search warrants in Christchurch over dishonesty and drug offences.

The court building in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

A 32-year-old man was set to appear at the Christchurch District Court yesterday on drug-related charges.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old man was also set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on dishonesty offences, police said. 

"Police want to thank all those people who have come forward thus far and want to let people know that people are not alone in reporting offending of any type," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
