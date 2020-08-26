Two men charged with drug offences, dishonesty after police searches in Christchurch

Two men have been arrested and charged after police executed search warrants in Christchurch over dishonesty and drug offences.

A 32-year-old man was set to appear at the Christchurch District Court yesterday on drug-related charges.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old man was also set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on dishonesty offences, police said.