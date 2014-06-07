Two men arrested over stabbing in Nelson

Two men have been arrested over a stabbing in Nelson early this morning that has left a man in hospital.

A 36-year-old man was stabbed once with a knife in the stomach area during the incident and is recovering in Nelson Hospital from surgery.

Police say two groups were involved in a brawl which occurred at 12:15am on the corner of St Vincent and Natalie Streets.

One group comprised two 18-year-old men and the other group of four comprised two men and two women.