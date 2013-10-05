Two men arrested over aggravated robbery of Auckland dairy

Two men were arrested this morning over an aggravated robbery of a Westmere dairy in Auckland last year.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Garnet Rd dairy was robbed on October 1 last year.

Police say officers carried out search warrants on two residential properties in Auckland this morning, which led to the arrests.

One of the men, a 28-year-old, also faces charges of unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and driving while disqualified.