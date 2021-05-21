Two men arrested over aggravated robberies in Whangārei

Two men have been arrested over three aggravated robberies in Whangārei earlier this month.
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Huys of Whangārei Police, said the men - aged 23 and 17 - had been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.
The 23-year-old is also facing a separate charge relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm.
The first two robberies took place at a gas station and food premise on June 7 in Tikipunga.
The latest robbery took place at a dairy in Whau Valley on Sunday.
Both men were appearing before the court.