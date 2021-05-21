Two men arrested over aggravated robberies in Whangārei

Two men have been arrested over three aggravated robberies in Whangārei earlier this month.

Source: istock.com

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Huys of Whangārei Police, said the men - aged 23 and 17 - had been charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

The 23-year-old is also facing a separate charge relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm.

The first two robberies took place at a gas station and food premise on June 7 in Tikipunga.

The latest robbery took place at a dairy in Whau Valley on Sunday.