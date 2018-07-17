 

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Two men were last night arrested by Waikato Police in relation to the death of a Ngaruawahia man whose body was found in McLaren Falls last week.

Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

A 36-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening in Paeroa and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Monday 23 July on charges of murder and kidnapping, police said today in a statement.

Another 27-year-old man has also been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on July 31.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said the enquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death continues. 

Mr Paterson's dead is one of three recent homicide investigations that fall within the Waikato region.

Anyone with further information can contact Hamilton Police on (07) 856 6200.

A statement from Mr Paterson's family has also been released by police today, printed in full below:

"Mitchell had a heart of gold. He was a hard-working and a well-loved father, son, grandson, nephew, cousin and dear friend. He will be sadly missed by his family.

"We are extremely grateful and appreciate the Police investigation team working quickly to identify and hold people to account for Mitchell’s death.

"We ask that the public and media please respect our privacy at this difficult time so we can process our loss and grieve as a family for Mitchell."

Superintendent Bruce Bird says at this stage police are treating the three murders since June 30 as separate investigations.
Source: Breakfast

