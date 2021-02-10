TODAY |

Two men arrested, firearms and drugs seized following search warrants in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men have been arrested and firearms, illegal drugs and cash have been seized after police executed search warrants in South Auckland this morning.

Three of the four firearms recovered after police executed search warrants in South Auckland this morning. Source: New Zealand Police

Police from the Counties Manukau Organised Crime Unit this morning carried out a number of search warrants at properties in Manurewa.

Quantities of methamphetamine, cannabis, cash and four firearms were recovered from the properties, Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards said today in a statement.

Methamphetamine recovered by police during search warrants in Manurewa this morning. Source: New Zealand Police

A 32-year-old man has since been charged in relation to supplying methamphetamine.

A 26-year-old man is facing firearms-related charges. The man is also facing assault and willful damage charges following an investigation into a firearms incident on Christmas Road, in Manurewa, in December 2020.

Both men have since appeared in the Manukau District Court today, Richards said.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
