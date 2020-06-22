TODAY |

Two men arrested after man's hand cut off near Bay of Plenty petrol station

Two men have been arrested following a serious assault on Sunday that saw a man's hand cut off after an incident at a petrol station in Bay of Plenty.

The incident started on the forecourt of the Gull service station at Tāneatua, a small town near Whakatāne, at around 2.30pm before the alleged assault took place further down on McKenzie Road.

Two men, aged 31 and 26, will appear in Whakatāne District Court today charged with wounding with intent.

A 27-year-old man was badly hurt in the incident but police said yesterday he remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Inquiries into what exactly happened are still being made and police would like to speak with anyone who either witnessed the incident, or saw a black coloured Great Wall ute in the Tāneatua or Rūātoki area on Sunday afternoon.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area on Sunday and saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 200621/9344. 

Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

