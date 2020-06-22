Two men arrested after man's hand cut off at Bay of Plenty petrol station

Two men have been arrested following a serious assault on Sunday that saw a man's hand cut off at a petrol station in Bay of Plenty.

The Gull petrol station at Tāneatua. Source: Google Maps

The attack took place on the forecourt of the Gull service station at Tāneatua, a small town near Whakatāne, at around 2.30pm.

Two men, aged 31 and 26, will appear in Whakatāne District Court today charged with wounding with intent.

A 27-year-old man was badly hurt in the incident but police said yesterday he remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Inquiries into what exactly happened are still being made and police would like to speak with anyone who either witnessed the incident, or saw a black coloured Great Wall ute in the Tāneatua or Rūātoki area on Sunday afternoon.