Two men arrested after car jacking in Hastings

Two men are in custody after the driver of the stolen vehicle failed to stop for police in Hastings.

Police received reports of the stolen car around 6:20pm on Friday night in Cornwall Park.

Senior Sergeant, David Sutherland, said an offender used a firearm to force the driver out of the vehicle.

A police patrol car spotted the car in Mayfair a short time later, prompting a police chase.

The driver rammed into a parked police car after driving through spikes.

Police quickly contained the offender and arrested him in the car.

The offender's been taken to hospital in a moderate condition but remains under police guard.

The second offender was caught on foot.