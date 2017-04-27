 

Two men arrested after car jacking in Hastings

Two men are in custody after the driver of the stolen vehicle failed to stop for police in Hastings.

Police say a driver was spotted doing a burn out in Mangere East, with an officer in an unmarked police car briefly chasing the driver.

Police received reports of the stolen car around 6:20pm on Friday night in Cornwall Park.

Senior Sergeant, David Sutherland, said an offender used a firearm to force the driver out of the vehicle.

A police patrol car spotted the car in Mayfair a short time later, prompting a police chase.

The driver rammed into a parked police car after driving through spikes. 

Police quickly contained the offender and arrested him in the car.

The offender's been taken to hospital in a moderate condition but remains under police guard.

The second offender was caught on foot.

Police are continuing to investigate.

