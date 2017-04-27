Two men arrested after car jacking in Hastings

Source:
Two men are in custody after the driver of the stolen vehicle failed to stop for police in Hastings.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police received reports of the stolen car around 6:20pm on Friday night in Cornwall Park.
Senior Sergeant, David Sutherland, said an offender used a firearm to force the driver out of the vehicle.
A police patrol car spotted the car in Mayfair a short time later, prompting a police chase.
The driver rammed into a parked police car after driving through spikes.
Police quickly contained the offender and arrested him in the car.
The offender's been taken to hospital in a moderate condition but remains under police guard.
The second offender was caught on foot.
Police are continuing to investigate.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news