TODAY |

Two men appear in court over suspected gang shootings in Bay of Plenty

Sam Kelway, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Two men allegedly involved in what residents are calling rising gang tension in Tauranga have appeared in court.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One Tauranga home was left riddled with bullet holes. Source: 1 NEWS

It follows days of unrest, including a serious assault, arson and homes being shot at.

Police claim the two men were unlawfully in possession of a 9mm pistol.

The 19- and 23-year-old were given strict bail conditions, including not to associate with the Mongols gang.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to work towards identifying those responsible for the shootings in the early hours of Sunday morning and yesterday afternoon.

In both incidents, heavily armed police cordoned off streets and the police Eagle helicopter was deployed.

Detective senior sergeant Greg Turner says police are speaking to a number of witnesses.

”And a scene examination at the Hairini and Te Puke properties have been completed.

“This behaviour and level of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

“Members of the public can continue to expect a heightened police presence in the area as we continue to make inquires,” he says.

The two men will reappear in court over the next two weeks.


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Sam Kelway
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi teens taken off Chinese train, quarantined, amid coronavirus outbreak after one found to have high temperature
2
Warren Gatland stamps his mark on first Chiefs XV by leaving host of All Blacks stars on the bench
3
Severe weather warning: Gusts strong enough to damage powerlines possible tomorrow
4
Mother says baby might have survived if Hutt Valley DHB's hospital staff had been 'adequately trained'
5
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Severe weather warning: Gusts strong enough to damage powerlines possible tomorrow

Mother says baby might have survived if Hutt Valley DHB's hospital staff had been 'adequately trained'

Full video: Government reveals where it’s splashing $8 billion in infrastructure spend-up

Roads, rail and mental health - find out exactly where the Government is spending nearly $8 billion