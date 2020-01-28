Two men appear in court over suspected gang shootings in Bay of Plenty

Two men allegedly involved in what residents are calling rising gang tension in Tauranga have appeared in court.

It follows days of unrest, including a serious assault, arson and homes being shot at.

Police claim the two men were unlawfully in possession of a 9mm pistol.

The 19- and 23-year-old were given strict bail conditions, including not to associate with the Mongols gang.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to work towards identifying those responsible for the shootings in the early hours of Sunday morning and yesterday afternoon.

In both incidents, heavily armed police cordoned off streets and the police Eagle helicopter was deployed.

Detective senior sergeant Greg Turner says police are speaking to a number of witnesses.

”And a scene examination at the Hairini and Te Puke properties have been completed.

“This behaviour and level of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our communities.

“Members of the public can continue to expect a heightened police presence in the area as we continue to make inquires,” he says.

The two men will reappear in court over the next two weeks.



