Two members of Roast Busters - group that boasted about sex with drunk, underage girls - arrested

Two 24-year-old men formerly involved in the so-called Roast Busters gang have been arrested, police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a third man, living overseas, will be arrested if he returns to New Zealand.

They all face charges of sexual connection with a person aged between 12 and 16.

Between 2011 and 2013, the gang boasted online about having sex with drunk girls — some of them underage.

Despite a lengthy police investigation at the time, no charges were laid.

Police today said a formal complaint filed this year had prompted a fresh investigation.