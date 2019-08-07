TODAY |

Two members of Roast Busters - group that boasted about sex with drunk, underage girls - arrested

Source: 

Two 24-year-old men formerly involved in the so-called Roast Busters gang have been arrested, police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a third man, living overseas, will be arrested if he returns to New Zealand.

They all face charges of sexual connection with a person aged between 12 and 16.

Between 2011 and 2013, the gang boasted online about having sex with drunk girls — some of them underage.

Despite a lengthy police investigation at the time, no charges were laid.

Police today said a formal complaint filed this year had prompted a fresh investigation.

The arrested men are due to appear in court next Wednesday.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:38
Schools of children left hospitalised after fatal helicopter crash offer condolences, counselling
2
Firefighters and helicopters battling 50-hectare scrub fire an hour west of Dunedin
3
Teacher aide left with 'bugger all' after paying bills among thousands lining up for food, gifts this Christmas
4
Police issue warning after man filmed taking joy ride in portaloo in Mount Maunganui
5
'Was angry the word?' — Ardern reflects on Trump's criticism of NZ's Covid-19 response
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:15

'Was angry the word?' — Ardern reflects on Trump's criticism of NZ's Covid-19 response

Cardinal George Pell suspects he was framed on child sex charges in Australia

Police identify 85-year-old pedestrian killed after being hit by a car in Nelson
00:20

Pilot may have struck powerlines in Mahia Peninsula helicopter crash today