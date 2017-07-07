 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Two male students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A fierce schoolyard fight between two students at New Zealand's largest college has been referred to police after video of it emerged online.

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.
Source: YouTube

Footage of two male students, from Auckland’s Rangitoto College, trading unrelenting blows for a full minute appeared on Youtube this week, and has since been referred to the school's board of trustees and the police.

The fight occurred last week, and was referred to Waitemata Police by Rangitoto College themselves on Monday, July 7.

Rangitoto College acting principal Don Hastie strongly rejected the suggestion the school had a culture of violence among students.

"The big news is it's such an extremely rare event at Rangitoto College, that's the news out of this," Mr Hastie told 1 NEWS NOW.

"I can't remember when a fight last happened at Rangitoto."

Mr Hastie also said he "completely refuted" other media reports that numerous Rangitoto teachers were on duty while the fight occurred and turned a blind eye to it.

"I'm disappointed that links to the footage has been reported by the media," Mr Hastie said.

"Posting the footage is in my opinion glorifying the violence."

The footage shows a large gathering of students crowding around the two combatants in a circle amid lunch tables and schoolbags.

At one point another student jumps in to attack the on of the fighting students but he is quickly pushed away by another boy, enabling the clash to continue.

In a statement Rangitoto College said: "We are extremely disappointed that this one-off incident has the potential to damage our excellent reputation. A reputation that is built on respectful relationships amongst our more than 3200 students."

Waitemata Police acting inspector Jason Homan said no complaints had been made to police and they were not investigating the incident.

"Police work closely with all schools within our District and incidents like this are very rare," Inspector Homan said.

Related

Education

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The US President isn't used to waiting, but Agata Kornhauser-Duda ignored his offer in favour of his wife.

Watch: Awkward! Donald Trump's handshake brutally rejected by Polish First Lady

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:10
3
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two male students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

00:50
4
NZTA says new data has revealed that the hillside above the road is on the move and could come down at any time.

'The entire hillside is moving' - Manawatu Gorge contractors pull out due to massive rockfall danger

00:20
5
The former worker was charged with assault after punching the 89-year-old man in the head while changing his diaper.

Graphic warning: Canadian care worker punches vulnerable dementia patient 11 times in the head


00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two male students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.


01:41
Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

'The tensions are high, which is good' - TJ Perenara shuts down rumours of 'scuffles' at All Blacks training

Perenara said former ABs captain Sean Fitzpatrick's claims of fighting in the NZ camp are wrong.

00:36
The New Zealand Dental Association says they don't think the high cost of going to the dentist is to blame for the low rate of dental appointments.

Dental Association says price not the only reason fewer Kiwis getting teeth checked

Only 47.5 per cent of Kiwis over the age of 15 visited the dentist for the year ending June 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ