Two male students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

A fierce schoolyard fight between two students at New Zealand's largest college has been referred to police after video of it emerged online.

Footage of two male students, from Auckland’s Rangitoto College, trading unrelenting blows for a full minute appeared on Youtube this week, and has since been referred to the school's board of trustees and the police.

The fight occurred last week, and was referred to Waitemata Police by Rangitoto College themselves on Monday, July 7.

Rangitoto College acting principal Don Hastie strongly rejected the suggestion the school had a culture of violence among students.

"The big news is it's such an extremely rare event at Rangitoto College, that's the news out of this," Mr Hastie told 1 NEWS NOW.

"I can't remember when a fight last happened at Rangitoto."

Mr Hastie also said he "completely refuted" other media reports that numerous Rangitoto teachers were on duty while the fight occurred and turned a blind eye to it.

"I'm disappointed that links to the footage has been reported by the media," Mr Hastie said.

"Posting the footage is in my opinion glorifying the violence."

The footage shows a large gathering of students crowding around the two combatants in a circle amid lunch tables and schoolbags.

At one point another student jumps in to attack the on of the fighting students but he is quickly pushed away by another boy, enabling the clash to continue.

In a statement Rangitoto College said: "We are extremely disappointed that this one-off incident has the potential to damage our excellent reputation. A reputation that is built on respectful relationships amongst our more than 3200 students."

Waitemata Police acting inspector Jason Homan said no complaints had been made to police and they were not investigating the incident.