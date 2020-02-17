TODAY |

Two Māori midwives who helped create Plunket recognised as organisation changes name

Source:  Te Karere

Plunket has acknowledged two Māori midwives who helped found the organisation 112 years ago.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The organisation has been a part of Kiwi culture for more than a century, but few know about the role the two women played. Source: 1 NEWS

From today, the organisation will be named Whānau Āwhina/Plunket and get a much-needed makeover that is more reflective of its Māori heritage.

Mere Harper and Ria Tikini were two Ngāi Tahu midwives from Karitāne who worked with Dr Truby King to establish Plunket.

Mere Harper’s great-great-daughter and current chief executive of Whānau Āwhina/Plunket, Amanda Malu, says she is "proud that Plunket is finally honouring its true whakapapa by celebrating the two Māori women at the very heart of its beginnings".

Watch 1 NEWS' 6pm report on the name change in the video above.

New Zealand
Health
Dunedin and Otago
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Muay Thai referee praised for diving to canvas to catch head of knocked out fighter
2
Holden to shut down across NZ and Australia, resulting in hundreds of job losses
3
NIWA catches giant squid and glow-in-the-dark sharks
4
Auckland police officer killed in serious crash identified as six-year veteran
5
Corrections told to apologise to prisoner who didn't receive pain medication for conditions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:22

Kiwi quarantined on coronavirus cruise ship frustrated at Government evacuation proposal

Auckland logging firm fined $330,750 after worker crushed to death
04:42

Police release name of man killed in shoot-out with Tauranga officers during chase

Quake-strengthening opens door to debt 'nightmare'