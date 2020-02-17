Two Māori midwives who helped create Plunket recognised as organisation changes name

Plunket has acknowledged two Māori midwives who helped found the organisation 112 years ago.

From today, the organisation will be named Whānau Āwhina/Plunket and get a much-needed makeover that is more reflective of its Māori heritage.

Mere Harper and Ria Tikini were two Ngāi Tahu midwives from Karitāne who worked with Dr Truby King to establish Plunket.

Mere Harper’s great-great-daughter and current chief executive of Whānau Āwhina/Plunket, Amanda Malu, says she is "proud that Plunket is finally honouring its true whakapapa by celebrating the two Māori women at the very heart of its beginnings".