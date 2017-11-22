Two lucky ticket holders become millionaires after winning massive $38 million Lotto Powerball jackpot

Two ticket-holders will be ecstatic to find out they are winners in tonight's massive $38 million Lotto Powerball draw.

The winning numbers in tonight's draw were 12, 8, 5, 36, 28 , and 18, with the bonus ball being 40 and the Powerball 5.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Warkworth in Warkworth and Fresh Choice Greytown in Greytown.

The prize is made of $19 million with Powerball first division and $166,167 with Lotto first division.

Four other players won the first division prize of $166,667 each.

Powerball reached its second largest jackpot ever, just shy of the $44 million prize won in November last year.

If the prize was not won tonight, it was going to continue to jackpot until it reaches more than $50 million, at which point a special "must be won" draw is conducted.