Two lucky Auckland punters share $38 million Lotto Powerball prize

Two lucky Lotto punters from Auckland will be celebrating tonight after each winning a $19 million share of tonight’s $38 million Powerball jackpot.

Both winning tickets in what was New Zealand's second highest lottery prize were sold online on MyLotto to players from Auckland.

Each $19.1 million prize is made up of $19 million from Powerball First Division and $142,857 from Lotto First Division.

“There was a lot of excitement around the country in the lead up to tonight’s draw and we’re thrilled that two lucky players have won big with Powerball tonight,” said Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ.

This year is shaping up to be a lucky one for Powerball players, with 14 Kiwis winning big with Powerball so far this year, Ms Robinson said.

Five other Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $142,857 with Lotto First Division tonight.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Countdown Manukau City Mall, Auckland; New World Southmall, Auckland; Porchester Road Superette, Auckland; MyLotto Hawke's Bay; New World Merrilands, New Plymouth.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Waikato won $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Lotto says anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

The winning numbers were 22, 29, 14, 7, 17, 5, bonus ball 9, and Powerball 2.

The populariuty of the draw saw the Lotto website under pressure from people checking of they've won.