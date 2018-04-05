Two Lotto Powerball winners who split $50 million prize give advice for winners ahead of must-win draw

Two people who shared a $50 million Lotto prize in February advise the winner of tonight’s must-win $50 million Powerball draw to keep their circle small and get financial advice.

Lotto Powerball (file picture). Source: Lotto

One of the winners from Auckland said having people to talk to was important.

“Keep your circle small, but definitely share the news with someone, you will need the support of at least one other person to get you through those first weeks.

“For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing,” the winner said.

The other winner, from Hawke’s Bay, said they were in “utter shock” for about a week after winning.

“My advice for future winners would be to get some good advice from people you can trust, like financial advisors and lawyers.”

New Zealand’s largest ever Powerball prize-winner, a Hibiscus Coast couple who won $44.1 million in 2016, also offered some advice.

“First of all, don’t have a heart attack! That’s the most important thing to remember,” one of the winners said.

“My best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It’s the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win.