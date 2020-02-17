Two Lincoln University research farms 'depopulating' cows after Mycoplasma bovis discovered

Cases of the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis have been detected at two Lincoln University research farms.

According to a statement from Lincoln University’s deputy vice-chancellor, professor Grant Edwards, the disease was detected during screening in September.

The results of the screening were confirmed in November and the university took action.

"This was distressing news for the university," Edwards says.

"Under the guidance of the Mycoplasma bovis Programme the university is in the process of depopulating, decontaminating, and restocking Ashley Dene Research and Development Station and Lincoln University Research Dairy Farm as part of the Government and industry groups programme to eradicate Mycoplasma bovis from New Zealand.

"Due to the specialised objectives of the research dairy farms, care is being taken to minimise any potential impact on current or future research.

"Movements of cattle from and to the farms are being worked through by the M. bovis Programme Casing Team."