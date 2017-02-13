Two large fires in Port Hills south of Christchurch

Two fires have broken out on top of the Port Hills south of Christchurch today, and dozens of firefighters have been brought in to bring them under control.

The fire broke out in vegetation on Early Valley Rd near Kennedy's Bush and another has now been confirmed that another has flared up nearby.

There are about 100 fire personnel, 15 appliances and four helicopters on the scene trying to battle the blaze.



A large fire in the Port Hills south of Christchurch. Source: Will Hoare

Evacuations have been made and a welfare centre has been set up at Tai Tapu School.

At this stage no houses have been affected, but a helicopter is flying overhead to check the vicinity and to scan for anyone who may be in harm's way.

The windy conditions are contributing to the spread of the fire.

Fire in the Lansdowne area, south of Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS