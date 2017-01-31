 

Two large fires burn in Hawke's Bay, properties threatened

Two separate five-hectare fires are burning the Hawke's Bay countryside this afternoon.

Crews have been fighting two separate fires in the area this afternoon.
The first fire in Dartmoor began around 11.50am and has not yet been contained.

The fire has burned through power poles and power lines.

Electricity provider Unison said they had "de-energised" the area for safety, leaving around 72 customers without power.

Earlier in the day the fire was threatening three properties but the houses have not been damaged.

Fire crews are expected to work through till the evening to contain the fire. Picture: Lexi Baxter

Fire communications shift manager Belinda Beets said the fire crews had "managed to work on saving the properties," but they would remain fighting the blaze "for quite some time yet".

Around five hectares of grass has been burnt. Picture: Lexi Baxter

Around 20 firefighters are at the scene.

The second fire broke out at 1.40pm in Tikokino. 

The fire burned around five hectares of land but did not threaten any properties.

Ms Beets said this fire had now been contained and was not spreading any further but fire crews would need to remain at the scene until the evening.

Around 24 firefighters are at the fire.

There have been no reports of injuries at either fire.

