TODAY |

Two large fires break out in North Canterbury amid strong winds

Source:  1 NEWS

Firefighters are responding to two large fires in north Canterbury as strong winds batter the region.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency’s Southern communications shift manager Andrew Norris says 10 fire engines have been called to a large fire alongside State Highway 7 between the turnoff to Waiau and Hanmer Springs.

The fire is currently burning up into the hills alongside the highway.

Strong winds have meant helicopters have not been called to the fire as it is unsafe to fly.

Firefighters on the ground are currently protecting one property amid the blaze.

State Highway 7 is currently closed between Culverden and the Hanmer Springs turnoff.

Another five appliances have responded to a fire in a 30 hectare forestry block at Happy Valley, near Motunau Beach.

The exact size of the fires has not been determined yet.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Taupō man pulls off rare feat of briefly stumping Winston Peters after questioning his smoking habit
2
No new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ for third day running
3
Sony's Playstation 5 launch date and price for New Zealand revealed
4
NZTA warning as car goes up in flames on side of Auckland motorway
5
Jacinda Ardern to face awkward day, exactly one month out from election
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Sitting MP gets significant demotion as NZ First releases its list
02:30

Weta Digital appoint Queen's Counsel to undertake review of workplace misconduct allegations

Facebook users warned to watch out for scammers selling computers, phones
01:05

Family of Kiwi man missing from livestock ship launch Givealittle appeal to aid private search