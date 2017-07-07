Two lanes going north now open on Auckland's Southern Motorway after truck roll causes traffic chaos

A second lane travelling northward has reopened on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Mt Wellington after a truck and three cars crashed.

However, one lane on the Southern Motorway is still blocked by the upturned truck.

The truck had rolled over the first and second lane of the motorway heading northbound.

Fire communications staff say only minor injuries have been suffered in the accident but that the crash is causing delays for motorists.

Police and ambulance are also in attendance.