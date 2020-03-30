Two Kiwi police officers contract coronavirus, several hundred self-isolating

Two New Zealand police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, with hundreds more self-isolating.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush made the announcement at the Government's Covid-19 update this afternoon.

"I can report that we have two of our staff with Covid-19, they are recovering at home and have not needed to be hospitalised.

"We are putting every piece of support we can around them," he said.

He says the first case had contact with other members of police and contact tracing is underway.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

There were no details provided on the second officer who has Covid-19.

"We have several hundred police officers across the country self-isolating as a precaution over the two cases and other things."

Commissioner Bush also announced some happier news at the briefing with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.