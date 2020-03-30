TODAY |

Two Kiwi police officers contract coronavirus, several hundred self-isolating

Source:  1 NEWS

Two New Zealand police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, with hundreds more self-isolating.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The officers do not need hospital treatment, says Police Commissioner Mike Bush. Source: 1 NEWS

Police Commissioner Mike Bush made the announcement at the Government's Covid-19 update this afternoon.

"I can report that we have two of our staff with Covid-19, they are recovering at home and have not needed to be hospitalised.

"We are putting every piece of support we can around them," he said.

He says the first case had contact with other members of police and contact tracing is underway.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

There were no details provided on the second officer who has Covid-19.

"We have several hundred police officers across the country self-isolating as a precaution over the two cases and other things."

Commissioner Bush also announced some happier news at the briefing with Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"Last week we graduated the Ashley Bloomfield recruit wing, today all 59 of them have been deployed and are out on the streets of New Zealand doing everything they can to keep New Zealand safe."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Coronavirus cases now at 589 after 76 people confirmed with virus
2
Countdown staff to get lockdown pay boost, specials returning to shelves for shoppers
3
Two Kiwi police officers contract coronavirus, several hundred self-isolating
4
Three people arrested for 'persistent breaches' of coronavirus lockdown
5
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 29
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: March 30 coronavirus pandemic update from the Ministry of Health
04:37

Teens need routine, privacy, empathy and social connection during lockdown, psychologist says

First person in Tasmania dies from coronavirus

Govt considers if goods such as fridges, heaters can be bought online during lockdown