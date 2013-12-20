 

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

Two kittens were thrown out of a moving car along a motorway in Auckland yesterday, and the SPCA is urgently appealing to the public for any information. 

Source: 1 NEWS

One kitten died in the incident yesterday and the other received only minor injuries when the car was travelling from the Greenhithe bridge towards Albany. 

SPCA Auckland CEO Andrea Midgen asked for any witnesses to come forward.

"This is a despicable act that inflicted serious pain and suffering on two innocent cats. It's important that those responsible for this cruelty are held accountable," Ms Midgen said. 

"We want to send a clear message to all Aucklanders that intentionally harming and causing injuries to animals is absolutely unacceptable. Our dedicated SPCA Inspectors will do everything they can to investigate this case."

The surviving kitten is receiving care at the SPCA Auckland Animal Hospital. 

If you have any information on this incident, call SPCA Auckland on 09 256 7300.

